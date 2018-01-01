The best of 2 & 3 Column Designs The trendy 3-column portal designs are great to depict code separately to the text, while the classic 2-column ones are good to document guides and general content. We're bringing the best of both in a single portal.

An API to Continuously Update Your Portals API changes are inevitable, but reflecting those changes to your published portal is typically a nightmare. A reason we’ve built an API to help you integrate the portal generation within your CI/CD pipeline. Now make API changes as often as you like, and get a refreshed portal ready, instantly. Try it out